Meth trafficking lands SB man in prison

Special to the NEWS

BROWNSVILLE—A 45-year-old San Benito resident has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Pedro Rodriguez III pleaded guilty on July 14. Last week, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered Rodriguez to serve 120 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the court noted Rodriguez’s extensive criminal history.

On Jan. 11, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Rodriguez after he switched lanes without signaling. They soon discovered he had several pending state arrest warrants and took him into custody.

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities searched his vehicle and found approximately 253.2 kilograms of liquid meth hidden inside an auxiliary gas tank. Rodriguez admitted he knew the meth was inside the gas tank and had agreed to transport the narcotics from South Texas to Dallas.

