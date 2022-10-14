Garcia powers ’Hounds to sixth straight victory

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Greyhounds continued their dominant 2022 campaign with another shutout victory last Friday night, Oct. 7, at Bobby Morrow Stadium. While their victims in that game, the Hanna Golden Eagles, have struggled to get wins this season, they were boasting a high powered offense that was scoring more than 24 points per game and racking up over 350 yards of offense. Not only did the Greyhounds walk away with a 24-0 victory, the suffocating San Benito defense held the visiting team to 180 total yards while posting four sacks and two takeaways.

The game started out looking like a tough battle for San Benito as the Golden Eagles managed to stiffen at the goal line and hold the Greyhounds to a short field goal. Despite a strong opening drive of their own, Hanna ultimately turned the ball over on downs at the San Benito 34-yard line, giving the ’Hounds the boost they needed. On the next play, Fabian Garcia once again broke open the game with an incredible 67-yard touchdown run. The first quarter ended with San Benito on top 10-0.

After a three and out for Hanna, the Greyhounds kept the pressure on as Garcia needed just two runs to cover 64 yards and score his second touchdown in a three-minute span. Desperately needing to get some momentum going, the Golden Eagles came out, but penalties again held them back from getting a first down. San Benito nearly tore the roof of the stadium when Homer Quiroz appeared to take the ensuing punt back for a touchdown, but a holding penalty wiped out the highlight play. Still, the Greyhound offense needed just three more plays before power back Aaron Garza punched in the third touchdown in less than six minutes of game time.

The Greyhounds cruised the rest of the way with their defense proving to be among the toughest in the Valley. Holding a 24-0 lead at half, San Benito was able to drain the clock in the second half as the Eagles rarely made it past midfield. A few more long touchdowns by San Benito were called back due to penalty, but they were inconsequential to the final score.

