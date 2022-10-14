Incidents prompt districts to act

Special to the NEWS

Authorities are investigating two separate student-related incidents involving campus safety in Rio Hondo and San Benito, which occurred late last week.

In a statement released last week, San Benito CISD officials explained, “Today, a threatening/alarming comment was sent virtually to numerous students on campus at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy.”

The media statement stressed that, “The safety and security of our students and staff remains a top priority for San Benito CISD. Every precaution necessary is taken to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community.”

The campus was immediately placed on lockdown (“Locks, lights, out of sight.”) while the San Benito CISD Police Department and the City of San Benito Police Department worked cooperatively and diligently to investigate the threat,” the statement read. Consequently, a female student was arrested, charged with “making a false alarm or report” (Texas Penal Code §42.06), and transported to the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center. The criminal offense is a state jail felony that carries a minimum sentence of 180 days in jail.

While law enforcement officers assessed the situation, it was deemed necessary to search the person and backpacks of numerous students. “We greatly appreciate their cooperation throughout the process. Parents/guardians, know that your children were absolutely instrumental in the peaceful outcome of the investigation and be assured that our students and staff were safe at all times,” read the district’s statement.

