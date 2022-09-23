STMF highlights entertaining weekend

NEWS Staff Report

The South Texas Music Festival, featuring talented music groups Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso, Texas Evolution, Grupo Naval, and headliners La Mafia, is slated for this weekend at W.H. Heavin Memorial Park located in the heart of San Benito, along the Resaca City’s famed Resaca trail.

Chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning Tejano band, La Mafia headlines the festival on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Gates open at 4 p.m.

According to a media statement issued by the City of San Benito, tickets are available online at www.TopBoxTickets.com, or in person at Bullrider Western Wear in Harlingen, all The Boot Jack locations in the Rio Grande Valley and at the San Benito Public Library, located at 101 W. Rose St. Children ten and under get in free.

Energetic accordionist Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso will also perform, along with local acts Texas Evolution and Grupo Naval. There will also be a special performance by Ballet Folklórico Tradición Mexicana.

In addition to the outstanding musical lineup, plenty of food and beverage vendors will be on site, along with several fun activities for the children.

