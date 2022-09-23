City adopts new tax rate, budget

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

A new tax rate and budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 have been adopted by the San Benito City Council.

The ad valorem property tax rate went down by two cents, bringing the effective rate to 0.708125 per every $100 of assessed evaluation. The new rate was unanimously approved as expected by the council at Tuesday’s, Sept 20 meeting. The council also approved the city’s new budget of more than $16.2 million.

The budget was approved by four councilmembers. Council member Pete Galvan voted no.

Earlier in the meeting, Galvan got into a spirited exchange with councilwoman Carol Lynn Sanchez over an agenda item that called for setting a 60-day moratorium on certain permitting and planning requirements while an existing ordinance is reviewed and possibly revised.

The moratorium, recommended by City Attorney Mark Sossi, was prompted after numerous complaints have been expressed by citizens saying they have been unable to work with the city.

Galvan kept repeatedly saying he wants to change the days to 120, bring the planning and zone board and to put down a zero figure on the recorder’s fees.

Sanchez said she is behind the resolution but extending it to 120 days would make things more complicated for city residents.

