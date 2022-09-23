90-year-old man dies from bee attack

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

RIO HONDO—A 90-year-old man died after being attacked by bees on his property, stated a press release from the Rio Hondo Police Department.

Last Tuesday, the man in question was mowing his lawn when he disturbed an old boat in his yard, which he did not know contained a large beehive.

Disturbed by the noises, the bees attacked the 90-year-old. Family members called the police department around 10:40 a.m. Officers and family members could not retrieve the man due to the amount of and the aggressive nature of the bees.

The Rio Hondo Fire Department was called in for aid. Firefighters used bee suits and retrieved the victim using a police truck.

