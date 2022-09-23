SBCISD, RHISD students complete JCRP

Special to the NEWS

A total of 140 students representing 25 area school districts recently graduated from the Junior Clinical Research Program (JCRP), a partnership between DHR Health, and Region One ESC. Rio Hondo and San Benito school district were among those participating in the program.

Over the course of the summer, students and educators who are part of the Region One GEAR UP: College Ready, Career Set!, GEAR UP: College Now-Career Connected and PATHS TRES programs participated in a unique opportunity to reinforce the importance of life-long learning and the understanding of various disciplines in medicine and allied health sciences.

This exposure and closer look toward the medical field would assist the students in the selection of their career goals.

The 10-day innovative camps provided students with hands-on learning opportunities in procedures such as: robotic surgery, blood draw, determining blood groups, patient triage, stop the bleed, and liver fibro scan, to name a few.

All participating students were also certified in Basic Life Support through the American Heart Association and published a manuscript in DHR Proceedings (https://dhrproceedings.org/index.php/DHRP) prior to graduation.

