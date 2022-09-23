Hounds clobber Patriots in 53-7 victory

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Greyhounds continued to roll with another non-district blowout victory last Friday night.

The Greyhounds were dominant from start to finish and ended with a 53-7 win over the Mission Veteran Patriots that pushed their non-district winning streak to eight games and gives them a 4-0 start to the season for the second consecutive year.

Despite starting the game on defense, San Benito was able to score on the second play of the game when senior Homer Quiroz jumped a short pass and turned it into a pick-six.

The Greyhound defense continued to harass the Patriots’ quarterback, forcing a three and out and a turnover on downs on back-to-back drives.

After being forced into a punt on their first offensive possession, Aaron Corona turned it into a two score game with a quick 15-yard touchdown run halfway through the first quarter.

The onslaught continued as Mission Vets fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the Greyhounds the ball, needing just 35 yards for another score. Five plays later, workhorse running back Fabian Garcia split the defense for another San Benito touchdown.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!