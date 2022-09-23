San Benito CISD releases internal forensic audit report

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito CISD Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, released the findings of its long-awaited forensic audit.

The report, compiled by Weaver and Tidwell LLP, cites numerous issues, such as paying companies tens of thousands of dollars for work beforehand or without showing any results. Other issues include no documentation on certain matters, lack of transparency, awarding construction contracts without going through the bidding process, not following procedures; and, in some cases, going against the Texas Government Code.

The report, presented by the firm’s Travis Casner, constituted a poor review of the previous administration under what the current president of the board of trustees, Ramiro Moreno, called a “reign,” referring to former superintendent Dr. Nate Carman, who is now at the helm of Socorro ISD.

Casner’s presentation addressed 65 points of concerns, starting with the $40 million bond issue the voters approved in 2018.

The money was to fund three projects within the school district – an indoor multipurpose facility, as well as an aquatic center and performing arts center. The report stipulated that no outside consultant was used for the project costs/estimates, which is not normal procedure. The $40 million rough estimate turned into $44 million.

Current board trustee Orlando Lopez, who was on the board under Carman, and later named board president, asked if any procurement laws were broken. Gartner said he could not answer that question but added there was no transparency in the process.

The company chosen for the projects was the Brighton Group. The Edinburg-based company received a contract for $1.25 million. Moreno said Brighton has been receiving payment over the last two years in advance for work that has not been completed.

