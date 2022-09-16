ChorusRGV enlightens community through song

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

It has been over 10 years since the Rio Grande Valley saw an active community choir auditioning local talent and performing across the area.

Founded in September of 2021 by Los Fresnos resident Joel LaMar Cruz, the Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley is an adult community course composed of members from across the Rio Grande Valley, from McAllen to the Island, with several members from the San Benito area as well.

They held their inaugural concert in December 2021 and received such positive praise that they were asked to reprise the concert for a Methodist Church in La Feria.

This summer, Cruz held auditions for new members as the choir prepares for its upcoming show on October 6 at the Harlingen Community Theater. This will be the first performance of their regular concert season, titled “Spotlight on Broadway.”

“The ‘Spotlight On:’ series will change with the season,” said Cruz. “Next year, it may be a spotlight on country music, or the Beatles.”

The regular concert season will move on to a winter holiday show titled “Joy and Song” in December and another concert in the spring, titled “Masterworks,” where the group will perform classics such as Mozart or Hansel.

Cruz, 43, is currently employed as Head Choral Director for Brownsville ISD. He is the sole founder and artistic director of the Chorus and said the idea came about after he returned to the Valley from Houston two years ago, and saw that there was no community choir.

