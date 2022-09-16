’Hounds wrangle Mustangs in 47-13 shellacking

By PETE BANDA

What was supposed to be one of the toughest matchups of the season for San Benito instead turned into one of the most decisive victories in recent memory. The Greyhounds controlled every aspect of the game on Friday night and walked away with an impressive 47-13 home win that gave them a 3-0 start to the season for the second consecutive year.

The Greyhounds offense wasted little time asserting its run game, racking up 20 yards on the ground over the first three plays. Workhorse running back Fabian Garcia posted the first highlight play of the game with a dazzling 32-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game.

Desperate to answer back after failing to pick up a first down on its opening drive, Memorial running back Max Alaniz-Choy exploded up the middle for a 78-yard score just two plays into their drive. A missed extra point ensured San Benito would hold on to the lead and the ’Hounds continued to pound the rock with a variety of plays, culminating in a bruising five-yard touchdown run by Garcia.

The Greyhound defense made its first splash play of the game on the next drive after forcing another a three and out. A high snap to the punter led to star linebacker Mariano Garcia jarring the ball loose and the San Benito defense converging on the fumble in the end zone for another touchdown. With the Mustang offense continuing to struggle, Fabian Garcia all but put the game away with an explosive 48-yard touchdown to give San Benito a 26-6 lead late in the first half.

