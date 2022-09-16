$1.3 million airport fence project complete

Special to the NEWS

Cameron County officials announced this week the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport (KPIL) Wildlife Fence Improvement Project was held on September 15.

The county airport was awarded funds by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in the amount of $1,362,410 for upgrades and needed improvements.

On February 2, 2022, Cameron County, TxDOT, The C.T. Brannon Corporation, Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority, and Rhyner Construction Services, Inc., held a Groundbreaking Ceremony initiating the construction phase of this preservation and environmental project.

Upgrades at the county airport consist of: 22,330 If. of game fencing, 4,140 If. of chain link fencing, two, 20-ft. wide manual sliding gates, two, 16 ft. wide swing gates, two pedestrian gates, and the installation of a new mechanical operated entry gate.

“Many thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division for recognizing our county airport with the awarded funding. We’re proud to announce that in just seven months, this improvement project that will continue to protect South Texas’s wildlife from aviation activity, was completed. Thank you to all stakeholders for the great partnership,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

“This fencing project is part of a plan to continue improving, providing excellent safety and accessibility to our aviation customers, and simultaneously protect our surrounding wildlife from airport activity. These upgrades are beyond structural, it includes environmental preservation, and we could not be more appreciative of this wonderful partnership with TxDOT.

