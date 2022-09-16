County’s broadband project receives update

By TONY VINDELL

Providing more internet access to all Cameron County residents is in the works as grant money is up for grabs to undertake such a project. The Lone Star State is geared to receive more than $500 million from a $100 billion federal package to expand broadband services nationwide. To be eligible to those funds, there is an Oct. 17 deadline to submit. Nov. 7 is the contract deadline.

The broadband extension project will provide service to hundreds, if not thousands, of people, particularly those living in underserved areas of the county. Representatives of a Houston-based company called CobbFendley & Associates Inc. gave a presentation about the project during Tuesday’s, Sept. 13, meeting of the commissioners’ court.

Homer Bazan and Melisa Beaudry, said an Internet survey will be distributed to county residents to understand the current services people are getting now, and more so in the rural areas of the county. Commissioner David Garza asked what good the survey is for those without internet services. A company flyer was scheduled to go on the county Website and 500 hard copies are soon to be distributed countywide.

Although no action was required as the presentation wasn’t an item for possible approval, the commissioners acknowledged the report and expressed their support for the project.

In other business, the commissioners approved: Executing a memorandum of agreement between the county and Lower Rio Grande Valley Stormwater Task Force for the preparation of a Texas pollutant discharge elimination permit for the Port Isabel/Cameron County Airport.

Also, Joe Vega, the county’s parks director, said the partnership will cost the county $6,000.

