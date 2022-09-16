Region One partners with college to showcase health professionals

By AMANDA SOTELO

Special to the NEWS

South Texas College (STC) has partnered, for the second year, with the Region One Education Service Center (ESC) as host for the organization’s PATHS Project Pathfinder Academy. The venture includes a San Benito campus.

The academy, hosted at the college’s Nursing and Allied Health Building was attended by teachers, counselors and administrators from 10 Rio Grande Valley school districts from Harlingen, Hidalgo, La Joya, La Sara, Lyford, Pharr, San Juan and Alamo, Roma, Valley View, Vanguard and South Texas Independent School District, which has a campus in San Benito.

The Pathfinder Academy pathways align to health science and educate those who work closely with students interested in pursuing one of a dozen health-related degrees offered at the college.

STC Nursing and Allied Health Division Project Manager Karen Castillo said working with Region One is always an exciting opportunity to let educators see what the college has to offer.

“It’s a pleasure hosting the PATHS Academy for the second time,” said Castillo. “This allows us to showcase our programs, the technology we use for training and inform on our program requirements. Best of all, attendees get to speak one-on-one with our program chairs and take information back to their students that helps them make decisions about their future.”

