SBHS grad becomes UT Vice Provost of Admissions

San Benito High Class of ’93 graduate Miguel Wasielewski, who has served as UT’s Director of Admissions since 2018, was recently appointed Vice Provost of Admissions.

In his new role, Wasielewski will continue leading the Office of Admissions and will also be in charge of spearheading the initiatives of admissions as part of President Jay Hartzell’s strategic 10-year plan.

“Miguel has been instrumental in developing the recruitment strategy and holistic review process that has led to record enrollment in underrepresented students, while also assisting in meeting the individual enrollment needs of the colleges and schools across campus,” said Sharon Wood, Executive Vice President and Provost of UT-Austin in an email.

Wasielewski grew up in Buffalo, New York before his parents moved to San Benito in March of 1982 when Miguel was seven. His father, Al Wasielewski, the former Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of San Benito, said they moved because San Benito was the hometown of his wife, Maria Gloria, who passed away 12 years ago.

Miguel and his older brother, Freddy, grew up in El Jardin, where they attended Frank Roberts Elementary and graduated to Berta Cabaza Middle School.

