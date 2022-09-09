County adds new positions

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

As the deadline to adopt Cameron County’s new budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 was fast approaching last week, the Commissioners’ Court was set to approve the financial document within the next meting set for this week.

Xavier Villarreal, the deputy county administrator/ budget officer, told commissioners the budget has been filed with the clerk’s office and its now posted on the county’s website.

The proposed multimillion-dollar budget shows a figure of $186.1 million– or an increase of more than $5 million, compared to the 2021-22 budget of more than $181 million.

The proposed budget, which set a tax .436893 for every $100 of property valuation, calls for allocating money as follows: General Fund – $103,150,485, Road & Bridge Fund – $15,650,921, Law Library Fund- $179,000, Employee Benefits Fund – $16,366,082, Workers’ Compensation Fund – $623,710, PreTrial Diversion Fund – $546,062, Limited Tax Revenue I&S Fund – $14,476,975, Venue Tax Fund- $2,844,000, Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates – $9,319,789, Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios – $2,218,566, Gateway International Toll Bridge – $6,257,583, Colonia Light/Scofflaw Fund – $329,246, Parks System Revenue Fund – $11,431,475, County Airport Fund – $189,464, Drug Forfeiture Fund – $1,696,006.

During Tuesday’s, August 30, meeting of the commissioners’ court, the administrative body learned that several new positions that will be added, during the new fiscal year, including about half a dozen jobs at the county’s new tax office on Southmost Avenue that is to be constructed and a cost of living increase for county employees.

