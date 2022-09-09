Commissioners adopt new budget

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

It’s official.

The Cameron County Commissioners’ Court has adopted the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 during Tuesday’s September 6 meeting.

The $186.1 million package covers all aspects of county government, including its general fund, road and bridges, worker’s compensation, drug forfeiture, parks and international bridge system, and the county airport.

The approved budget has more than $5 million allocated in comparison to the budget of Fiscal Year 2021-22 as well as an increase in salaries for all county employees.

All elected officials were exempted from the 1-3 percent salary increases but Commissioner David Garza said he will try to address this issue later next year.

The commissioners rejected an attempt by Justices of the Peace Sally Gonzalez and Juan Mendoza to raise their salaries by $5,000. A county grievance committee recently voted to recommend their requests by a 7-2 vote. Commissioner Garza, with Precinct 4, said he considered the recommendation but did not accept the request.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!