NMCAC readies for annual Conjunto Festival

Special to the NEWS

The Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center (NMCAC) volunteers and organizers are preparing to bring the public the always popular and highly anticipated annual Conjunto festival to be held, once again, in Los Fresnos.

Celebrating its 29th event, the three-day festival will be held October 7, 8, 9, 2022 at Los Fresnos Memorial Park, 900 North Arroyo Blvd., across from Los Fresnos High School.

Admission is $10 per day, per person, or $25 for a three-day pass.

This three-day event is a one-of-a-kind cultural program attracting over 2,500 people for a celebration of the best in live Texas Mexican Conjunto music.

This year the festival will include 16 Conjuntos from the Rio Grande Valley, Dallas, Kingsville, Laredo, Victoria, Seguin, and San Antonio, Texas. The 16-band line-up is filled with the most highly skilled musicians who continue to maintain the Conjunto music tradition alive.

Also featured will be the Los Fresnos Elementary Conjunto, and the Los Fresnos High School Conjunto Halcon. The line-up includes beginning musicians to the older musicians who are ready to bring Conjunto lovers to the dance floor.

