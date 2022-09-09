STISD accepting apps for free and reduced-price meals

Special to the NEWS

South Texas Independent School District (STISD), which has a campus in San Benito, is currently accepting applications for free and reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year.

Although families typically must meet income eligibility requirements each school year to qualify for free and reduced rates, last year all families qualified for free meals due to a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This year, however, as the program has not been extended, each family must complete the application and be approved in order to qualify for these rates.

Parents are highly encouraged to complete the application via the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, which can be accessed through the Student Life – Nutrition page on www.stisd.net. Parents who do not yet have a Parent Portal account set up should contact their child’s campus directly for assistance with this process.

The application is also available for download in English and Spanish from the district website at www.stisd.net. The application can be turned in at the front office of each campus, and if parents prefer to submit the application via mail, once completed it can be mailed back to Attn: Child Nutrition, 100 Med High Dr., Mercedes, TX 78570.

