Saldana remembered as SB favorite son

A proud son of San Benito was called home on August 15, Reynaldo R. “Rey” Saldaña, Sr. died after a life of service to the community he loved.

Born to Raúl and Beatriz Saldaña in San Benito in 1944, Saldaña lived what his son, Ray, calls a humble success, because his father did not boast his achievements and remained hard working throughout his life.

Saldaña married his junior high sweetheart, Mary Lou, for a blissful union lasting 57 years, until his death. Ray reflected that their love served as an example for him and his sisters.

“My father taught me how to treat a young lady, to open doors and show respect. He would tell my sisters that they should expect the same,” Ray said.

After graduating from San Benito High School in 1962, Saldaña studied drafting at Texas Southmost College. He worked at the Port of Brownsville building oil rigs before joining Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, and after over 30 years of dedicated service, he retired.

Known as an incredible athlete, Saldaña donned the Greyhound uniform for the 1961 San Benito High School district basketball championship team and 1961 Greyhounds’ semi-finalist football team. His love of sports and the San Benito Greyhounds continued throughout his lifetime.

In 1984, during his son’s senior year of high school, the elder Saldaña helped secure the red dirt for the high school’s baseball field from a contact in San Antonio. He also had the bricks donated for the team’s dugout, something his son only recently learned.

The life lessons Saldaña instilled in his children have guided their paths. “We were blessed that we received the best upbringing possible, his goal was for us to graduate from college because hard work does pay off. He taught us that anything you do has your name on it and you need to make sure it’s the best,” Ray said.

