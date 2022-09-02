Residents spearhead removal petition

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

A group named Citizens Against Manuel De La Rosa (CAMD) has initiated a petition to remove the San Benito City Manager from his position.

The petition was begun last Thursday and is aiming for 1,000 signatures by Tuesday’s Regular City Meeting, where the group plans to submit the petition along with a grievance letter and demonstrate outside of City Hall.

A source (who wished to remain anonymous) involved with the group said their goal is to get on one of the city meetings’ agendas, propose the City Manager’s termination, and allow commissioners to vote on it.

There is no tally for the number of signatures the petition currently has, although the group will count them on Monday before the Regular City Meeting.

The petition reads as follows: “Citizens are tired of being bullied and harassed by the city manager. City manager uses ordinances and policies that are not recorded. He is very vindictive and abuses citizens. Also makes it difficult for citizens who want to start businesses and improve their property. Unprecedented attorney’s fees and micromanaging city departments.”

