Law enforcement responds to multiple incidents

NEWS Staff Report

Area law enforcement had a busy week as they responded and continue to investigate multiple separate incidents locally.

CITY EMPLOYEE

ARRESTED

On Tuesday, August 30, the San Benito Police Department (SBPD) arrested former City of San Benito employee, Jose Martin Barajas Vazquez, on two warrants for the charge of theft.

According to a press release issued by the City, this arrest stemmed from an investigation after the police department received information about possible missing equipment from the San Benito Public Works Service Center. Detectives interviewed several employees who said that a generator and two chainsaws were missing.

During the investigation, detectives learned that only Barajas Vazquez and another employee had access to the area where the equipment was stored. The press release goes on to read that detectives were able to locate the missing generator and one chainsaw at a pawn shop in Brownsville. Detectives discovered that both items were allegedly pawned by Barajas Vazquez prior to him resigning from the city.

He was arraigned Wednesday and his total bond was set at $10,000, read the City’s statement.

