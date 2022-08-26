Agencies begin offering monkeypox vaccines

Special to the NEWS

State health officials have begun shipping a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines so that the four counties of the Rio Grande Valley may begin vaccinating high risk communities.

State health officials are sending a limited number of monkeypox doses to Hidalgo County, which could arrive as early as this week. Additional doses are being made available to Cameron, Willacy and Starr counties.

Health officials from all four counties have decided to begin making the vaccines available to high risk populations beginning early next week. Supplemental information about where high risk residents may obtain the vaccines will be provided at a later date.

As of last week, there were about 780 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in other parts of Texas. Health officials warn that anyone can contract monkeypox if directly exposed to someone with the virus.

In most cases, monkeypox is not considered fatal, but the pustules that form because of the virus can be painful and disfiguring.

