TPWD launches director search

Special to the PRESS

AUSTIN—Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) opened applications for a successor to retiring executive director Carter Smith.

Smith will retire effective January 2023, ending a 15-year tenure at the helm of the agency.

The executive director serves as CEO for the department of more than 3,300 employees and represents it with the Legislature, other state and federal agencies, constituent groups, and the public.

TPWD’s new executive director will join in time to guide staff through the 2023 Texas legislative session; participate in celebrating 100 years of Texas state parks, and implement the department’s new R3 Plan designed to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters, shooters, anglers, and boaters.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioners and TPWD have retained search firm Dorothy Drummer & Associates, which specializes in identifying hard-to-find candidates with highly skilled qualifications.

