Red Cross issues student safety tips ahead of school year

As school bells call students back to the classroom, the American Red Cross, Texas Gulf Coast Region, has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school.

As parents prepare for the school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household.

Parents should what the emergency plan is at their child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.

“There are a lot of things to think about for the start of a busy new school year, but don’t forget to include safety,” said Vanessa Valdez, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager. “We ask parents and guardians to consider familiarizing their children with these measures to help keep them safe as they head back to school.”

CELL PHONES A DISTRACTION

The National Safety Council (NSC) reports distracted walking can be dangerous, even deadly. Teach students the following:

“Don’t text or talk on your phone while walking. If you must text, move out of the way of others and stop on the sidewalk. Never cross the street while using an electronic device. Do not walk with headphones in your ears. Drivers can be distracted too. Never use a phone while driving.” Help keep children safe by eliminating all distractions.

