Second arrest made in alleged backhoe theft

A second arrest was made last Friday for the theft of a Rio Hondo ISD Caterpillar backhoe valued at $40,000. The individual, Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center in Olmito.

According to public Cameron County court records, Ramirez, from San Benito, was charged with theft of property costing between $30k to $150k, a third-degree felony.

Rio Hondo ISD Superintendent Raul Treviño said Ramirez was not an employee of the district and stated he did not know what his relationship with the first arrested thief was.

The first arrested individual, Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares, 51, was arrested last Tuesday. He was an employee of RHISD.

According to public court records, Linares was charged with theft of property between $20k to $100k, a third-degree felony, with the date of offense marked as July 19.

In the previous issue of the NEWS, the story titled “Arrest made in case of missing backhoe,” featured a quote from former Precinct 4 Cameron County Constable and Rio Hondo resident Hoss Lozano where he criticized RHISD Police Chief Nick Garza’s lack of swift action.

Superintendent Treviño wished to comment on the article, stating that since the article was about an arrest made in relation to the missing backhoe, there was no need to use Lozano’s quote.

