Texas Tropical Trail hosts regional meeting

Special to the NEWS

For over 17 years, the board members and tourism partners of the Texas Tropical Trail Region have traveled both virtually and in-person, to learn the “real places telling real stories” about the heritage and culture of South Texas.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the Texas Tropical Trail Region held its 194th monthly Partner Event in Laguna Vista and Brownsville. Tourism Partner San Benito Historical Society members in attendance were Ben Fry, Tootie Madden, Dolly Lovett, Bob and Sandra Tumberlinson from the Museum of San Benito in the Community Building and the Callandret Black History Museum. Partners from other regions as far as Nacogdoches attended.

Located in the state’s southernmost region, the Texas Tropical Trail Region covers 20 counties, 23,000 square miles, and is home to 1.7 million residents.

The region boasts a variety of experiences including diverse cuisine, music, nature, history, culture, and architecture. Historic sites include battlegrounds, architecture, museums, lighthouses, and landmarks. For the adventurous, the region offers beachcombing, hiking, hunting, camping, golfing, boating, fishing, and a wide variety of water sports. Nature lovers can take in birding, wildlife preserves, ranches, sanctuaries, and wetlands.

The day began in Laguna Vista at 9:30 a.m. for a meet & greet, and refreshments at the South Texas Eco-Tourism Center located 501 W. State Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. Cameron County Commissioner David Garza welcomed the crowd of over 40 partners.

The South Texas Ecotourism Center, Cameron County’s newest nature park, was the site of a documentary presentation by San Benito’s Richard Moore, “Bahia Grande: The Largest Coastal Wetland Restoration in Texas.” Moore, who was on hand, answered questions enlightening the Texas Tropical Trails partners and explained plans for the Bahia’s future.

The South Texas Ecotourism Center is a 10-acre facility and outdoor nature themed museum that focuses on the various ecosystems in the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas. The Center features 48,000 native plants, a bird blind, pond, classroom lab, a multi-purpose meeting room, lobby, a water recycle system, an outdoor classroom and an impressive look out viewing boardwalk with telescopes and binoculars.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!