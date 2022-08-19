‘Meet the Greyhound’ ushers in start of new season

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

With the school year officially underway, the countdown to the first Greyhound football game of the year has begun.

The ’Hounds are less than two weeks out from their first game of the season and the community enjoyed their first introduction to the new team at last week’s, “Meet the Greyhounds.”

In front of hundreds of hyped Greyhound fans, head coach Dan Gomez introduced each player and explained what the city can expect from his team this season.

According to Gomez, his mission is to keep the team as distinguished off the field as they are on it.

“We have high standards on our football team by design,” said Gomez. “It’s a privilege to represent our city and it’s important for our players to know that and appreciate it.”

Since Gomez took over the program eight years ago, San Benito has been one of the best squads in the Valley, compiling a 64-26 overall record. The team has been in the hunt for a District title virtually every year Gomez has been at the helm, as evident by their 30-8 District mark.

The Greyhounds are coming off a season where they finished 2nd in District 32-6A and should see even more success in 2022 as they will be returning a plethora of players. For Gomez, the benefit of such an experienced team is immeasurable.

