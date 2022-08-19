SBCISD receives ‘B’ rating with 28 distinctions

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

During San Benito CISD’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Theresa Servellon announced that the district has earned a “B” rating with 28 academic distinctions from TEA (Texas Education Agency).

The campuses rated “A” were as follows: Dr. Cash Elementary, with distinctions in ELA, Math, post-secondary readiness, and Dr. Raul Garza Elementary, La Encantada Elementary, and La Paloma elementary.

The campuses that earned a “B” rating were Angela G. Leal Elementary, Fred Booth Elementary, Oscar De la Fuente Elementary, Ed Downs Fine Arts Academy, Rangerville Elementary, Sullivan Environmental Science Academy, Riverside Middle School, Berta Cabaza Middle School, San Benito High School.

Lastly, the “C”-rated campuses were Frank Roberts Elementary, Miller Jordan Middle School, and Veteran’s Memorial Academy.

Next on the Superintendent’s report was the presentation on cash accounts for July, which totaled nearly $3 million. The investment accounts totaled over $72 million.

