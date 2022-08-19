First monkeypox case in county confirmed

Special to the NEWS

Cameron County Public Health received confirmation on Wednesday of the first monkeypox case in a Cameron County resident. The individual was tested at a local clinic on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the county, Cameron County Public Health received laboratory confirmation on August 16. The individual did not report any recent travel outside the area.

The individual developed lesions and mild symptoms prior to testing, read the news release. The individual is currently under home isolation and is being monitored by Cameron County Public Health.

Privacy laws prohibit the department from disclosing personal information or further details. Cameron County Public Health has implemented its monkeypox action response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigation, the county’s statement reads.

This includes identifying others who may have been exposed, testing individuals showing signs and symptoms, providing prophylaxis as needed and monitoring close contacts.

Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received. Cameron County continues to emphasize the importance of following prevention methods:

