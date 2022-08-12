Bridgefest returns to Rio Hondo this weekend

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

With the summer days winding down, the Rio Hondo community has one more major event this weekend before the start of the school year.

The fourth annual Bridgefest is set for Saturday, August 13 in Rio Hondo, and this year is shaping up to be the biggest celebration yet.

According to Rio Hondo Mayor Gus Olivarez, Bridgefest has turned into the biggest community event of the year.

“Every year, since we started this event, it’s grown, and we’re expecting it to be bigger than ever this year,” Olivarez said. “We’re having three different live bands and several local businesses are going to set up booths.

Community leaders have been planning the celebration for at least three months now, doing everything from recruiting vendors to securing entertainment. In addition to the return of Los Jilgueros Del Norte to the stage, the Brody Rivers Band will be headlining the event.

Live music will get going just after 5 p.m. and last till 11 p.m.; entertainment will also include a fireworks show at the end of the night.

“We’re doing this to bring the entire lower Valley together and show off Rio Hondo,” added Olivarez. “We want other cities to see what we have to offer. We want to celebrate our bridge, celebrate our community, and really bring a little bit of fun to our community.”

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!