Trevino signs disaster declaration

Special to the NEWS

Earlier this week and effective immediately, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., signed and declared Cameron County an area of disaster in response to the emergency drought conditions and the “significant threats to life, health, and property.”

According to a press release issued earlier in the week by the judge’s office, pursuant to the Disaster Proclamation declared by Governor Greg Abbott and with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is hereby declared an area of disaster and state resources to cope with this disaster are now available.

In a press release issued on Aug. 4, and as previously reported in the NEWS, the City of San Benito declared that, “due to current drought conditions, the City of San Benito will implement Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions beginning Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.”

Some of the key restrictions of Stage 2 include:

• No watering between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• All water running off yards, plants or other vegetation into gutters or streets is prohibited.

