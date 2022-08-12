First Methodist continues program

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

As San Benito CISD concludes its first week of school, over 100 students will be sporting brand new pairs of shoes thanks to the First United Methodist Church in San Benito.

The church hosted its annual In His Steps program that focuses on making sure returning students are equipped with brand new shoes to start the day.

According to Patricia Morrow, who helped organize the event and serves as an unofficial spokesperson for the church, a total of 134 pairs of shoes were purchased for 42 San Benito families. While the program has been going on for over 20 years, Morrow noted that this was one of the most wide spread events in recent memory.

“We’ve been working with the Family and Community Engagement program through San Benito CISD for several years now, and they are able to refer families in need to us,” said Morrow. “If they identify a student who would be a good candidate for this program, we go ahead and purchase shoes for every student in that family.”

The final price tag for this project was a whopping $2,512.58, a sum that was paid for through a combination of donations from church members and a partnership with Fun N Sun Resort in San Benito. According to Morrow, Fun N Sun has been a big part of funding the multitude of projects the Methodist Church takes on every year.

