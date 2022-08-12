Shots fired call leads to conviction

Special to the NEWS

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing numerous firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery this week.

Marco Antonio Moreno pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the press release, on May 8, 2021, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a residence located in San Benito. Upon arrival, they encountered Moreno who denied discharging a firearm.

He claimed unknown individuals had entered his property and shot a gun.

