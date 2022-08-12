Morrow receives Official Texas Historical Marker

By SANDRA TUMBERLINSON

San Benito Historical Society

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized three-time Gold Medal Olympian, and San Benito native, Bobby Joe Morrow as a significant part of Texas history with the awarding of an Official Texas Historical Marker.

The designation honors Bobby Morrow’s Olympic accomplishments as an important and educational part of local history. A dedication ceremony to commemorate the event will be held at the San Benito CISD stadium, named in his honor, when the marker arrives in early 2023.

“The Official Texas Historical Marker program helps bring attention to community treasures and the importance of their preservation,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the THC. “Awareness and education are among the best ways to guarantee the preservation of our state’s history.

This designation is a tool that will increase public awareness of important cultural resources,” Wolfe said.

A subject qualifies for a marker if two basic criteria are met: historical significance and age.

Historical significance is established by reviewing its role and importance in local history, and the age requirement depends on the topic.

The THC’s Official Texas Marker Policies are outlined in the “Official Texas Historical Marker Procedures,” which may be obtained by contacting the History Programs Division, Texas Historical Commission, or visiting the website at www.thc.texas.gov.

