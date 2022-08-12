Jail deficit too large, according to Judge

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

After Tuesday’s Cameron County Commissioners’ Court meeting exited the Executive Session, commissioners and county jail representatives held a back and forth discussion on the state of county jails, their deficit, and their open and frozen employment positions.

Tuesday’s meeting began with Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. reminding and advising residents to conserve water throughout the current drought, which is running from El Paso to south Texas due to water levels in Lake Amistad and Falcon Lake dropping to considerably low levels.

Next, Harlingen ISD proposed a partnership with county police, namely Constables Pct. 3, 5, and the Sheriff’s Department, to create an enhanced presence at district campuses, with their focus on their 18 elementary schools.

Emergency Management & School Safety Director Danny Castillo suggested the partnership in light of the events in Uvalde in May. The proposal asks for off-duty deputies to form an overtime pool depending on the availability and voluntary commitment of those deputies.

