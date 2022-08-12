SB High alumna gives back to collegiate program

Special to the NEWS

Texas State Technical College Biomedical Equipment Technology alumna Esmeralda Estrella developed a strong interest in helping people at a young age.

Now she is helping to educate the next generation of biomedical equipment technicians as a new instructor at TSTC.

The San Benito resident was introduced to the technical side of health care through a family friend during her teenage years.

“It piqued my interest because I could still contribute to improving patient care without having direct contact,” Estrella said. “Then I learned about TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program from recruitment events at San Benito High School.”

That exposure led her to a health care education at TSTC’s Harlingen campus, where she earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology in 2018.

In addition to that achievement, Estrella is continuing her education today.

“I am pursuing an Associate of Science degree in Mathematics at TSTC,” she said. “I am also pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Health at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. Then I also plan to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at UTRGV.”

Estrella began her career at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) Health, where she accepted a job as a level I biomedical technician in 2018.

