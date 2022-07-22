School board approves several appointments

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

In an effort to improve its services and operations to the community, the school district, and its student body, a number of appointments were made by the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees.

The board held four meetings on Monday, July 18, and approved the administrative appointment during a special called meeting.

They are as follows:

• Alan Larralde, principal, Ed Downs Fine Arts Academy

• Gabrielle Ocumarez, principal, Fred Booth Elementary

• Ray V. Saldaña, Jr., executive director of operations

• Abraham Gallegos, executive director of administrative services

• Leonila Peña, executive director of student support services

• Dr. Nneka McGee, chief academic officer

• Monica Mata, chief financial officer

The board, on the recommendations of Interim Superintendent Theresa Servellon, approved an agenda item that called for accepting gifts and a second item that involves approving all district purchases for more than $25,000.

Trustee Mario Silva abstained from voting on the gifts action while the rest voted yes.

In another meeting, the board heard a presentation about grant money the district received under the American Rescue Plan and Coronavirus Relief.

The district received more than $4.7 million and spent the money for the period of July 30, 2020-22 on Covid-related expenses.

As for the ARP, the district got more than $45 million and has spent more than $20.6 million to date. That left a balance of more than $24.5 million – money that will be spent in the next two years.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!