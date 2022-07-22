City discusses action on vandalism

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

After the First Responders Park and Stookey Park were vandalized last week, San Benito City Commissioners once again brought up the issue of prevention and prosecution of guilty parties.

During Tuesday’s Regular City meeting, City Manager Manuel De La Rosa discussed what could be done about the issue given the current funds, such as setting up new cameras or setting up an alert system.

Chief of Police Mario Perea presented an idea of an app citizens could download and use to send in tips, such as photos or short videos.

Commissioner Rene Garcia chimed in, asking for a simpler solution, such as a hotline.

“Right now we need to stop this nonsense,” Garcia said. “We’re building a park, we’re building restrooms, and for someone to come in and destroy them…we will prosecute because we have to protect our community assets.”

Last week, Mayor Rick Guerra shared information about the latest park vandalism, which saw restrooms destroyed at the First Responders Park and chairs and tables torn apart in the caboose at Stookey Park.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rene Villafranco questioned Chief Perea on what happened to the former bike patrol on the Heavin Trail.

