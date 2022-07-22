Assistant principal earns doctorate degree

CHRISTINA SOSA

Special to the NEWS

In May, as students from La Encantada celebrated end-of-term ceremonies, their assistant principal Lucas A. Gomez, walked across the stage in San Antonio to receive a diploma for a Doctorate of Education from Walden University.

The San Benito native has served as assistant principal at the El Ranchito elementary school for the past four years. Prior to working at La Encantada, Gomez taught middle school students in the PSJA, Idea Weslaco, and Harlingen school districts respectively.

Gomez explained that teaching middle school students gave him a unique perspective when moving on to elementary school.

“Middle school is very academic oriented and elementary school is more formative. In elementary students are getting their motor skills, and social skills and preparing them to fit in the educational environment,” Gomez explained.

