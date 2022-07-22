Rodriguez admits to trafficking meth

Special to the NEWS

A 44-year-old San Benito resident has pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute liquid meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery last week.

Pedro Rodriguez III pleaded guilty on July 14, 2022 to possessing, with intent to distribute, approximately 253.2 kilograms of liquid meth.

On Jan. 11, 2022, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Rodriguez III after he switched lanes without signaling. They soon discovered he had several pending state arrest warrants and took him into custody.

As they conducted a search of his vehicle, they found approximately 253.2 kilograms of liquid meth hidden inside an auxiliary gas tank.

Rodriguez III admitted he knew the meth was inside the gas tank and had agreed to transport the narcotics from South Texas to Dallas, according to a press release issued by Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

