Abrego begins med school with eye on community

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

Growing up in a small town like San Benito, many of the top students and athletes in the area set their sights on bigger cities from a young age.

Despite having a highly ranked university less than an hour away, many Valley natives looking to make their mark on the world opt for scholarships to bigger schools.

For Eddie Abrego II, who graduated from San Benito High in 2018 ranked as the number three student in his class, the idea of changing the world starts with his own community.

Abrego II, whose parents have both worked with the San Benito school district for over 25 years, graduated Summa Cum Laude in three years from the UTRGV with a degree in Biology earlier this year and has started his post-grad journey to medical school.

While San Benito has produced many medical doctors over the years, Abrego II is looking to inspire a generation of students to stay within their community.

“I had a few options for undergrad school and I thought about going somewhere like UT Austin or Texas A&M, but ultimately UTRGV was the place that represented my values the most,” said Abrego II. “My community has always been important to me and UTRGV puts high value on the community… It was an easy choice for me.”

