Subdivision plan one step closer

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

A new subdivision projected to go up across from the Resaca Shores neighborhood is getting closer to get the final approval from the San Benito City Council.

Despite repeated concerns expressed by a number of residents about the project, the council approved a second and final reading for the voluntary annexation of nearly six acres of the San Benito Land and Water Co. Subdivision.

The application was submitted by Silicon Technologies LLC., a company owned by business entrepreneurs Rolando Gonzalez and Raul A. Gonzalez.

On a related item, the council also approved rezoning more than 20 acres from “Agriculture and Open Space”’ to “Single Family One,” or the property where more than 40 houses are to be built.

