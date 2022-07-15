Driver of fatal La Paloma accident sentenced to seven years

Special to the NEWS

The driver involved in a car accident in La Paloma that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Emma Danielle Ybarra was sentenced to seven years in prison by the 357th District Court of Cameron County.

According to court records, Martin Zamorano, Jr., 24, pleaded guilty and was convicted on one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle (a second-degree felony) and three counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle (a third-degree felony).

On July 27, 2019, at approximately 2:56 a.m., Zamorano and five other passengers crashed into a ditch at a mud pit in La Paloma while driving in a Ford F-150 pickup truck, resulting in the death of Emma Ybarra. The accompanying passengers, including the driver, were hospitalized with some in critical condition.

According to court documents, the three other individuals hospitalized in the accident were Krysten Ybarra, Britanny Diego, and David Sanchez.

