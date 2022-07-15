Rodriguez motivated by family

Special to the NEWS

For some Texas State Technical College students, having a strong support system is their motivation for success.

For Fabian Rodriguez, of Los Fresnos, the family he has started is his inspiration to succeed in his pursuit of a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

He has also applied that commitment at his place of employment.

He recently accepted a job doing lineman drop removal and testing with Spartan Utility Services in Harlingen.

“I know how far I can take my talent based on my work experience,” he said. “I love the adrenaline aspect. I used to work as a top climber (for a tree service) in New Jersey. My job was to remove debris from power lines. Now, at Spartan Utility Services, my duty is to remove old AT&T communication wires from poles.”

Gary Caraway, coordinator for business planning and hiring at Spartan Utility Services, said Rodriguez follows by example and gets his team members on board.

