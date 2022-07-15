Special to the NEWS

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra and Commissioner Rene Garcia met with Dalia and Miguel Rodriguez in front of their home in San Benito.

The Rodriguez’s home was recently rebuilt as part of the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs (HARP), which helps homeowners affected by the 2018/2019 flooding events in South Texas.

The housing program is administered by the Texas General Land Office (GLO) which is still accepting applications for assistance until August 31, 2022.

The GLO allocated $137.8 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing and reimbursement recovery following severe flooding in 2018 and 2019 in South Texas and the Lower Rio Grande Valley as well as Tropical Storm Imelda in Southeast Texas.

The housing program is administered by the GLO and provides homeowner assistance through:

