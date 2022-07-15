Alleged copper bandit arrested

Special to the NEWS

On July 6, 2022, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Castillo Road in San Benito, in reference to a male suspect seen allegedly cutting wires from a tower.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Rodrigo Villarreal who matched the description of the suspect. According to a press statement issued by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies immediately observed that Villarreal was carrying a bag that contained copper wire, copper rods and a wire cutter.

Deputies conducted a follow up on the nearby tower. There they noticed that the fence around the tower had been tampered with and that there was copper wire missing, according to the statement.

