SBCISD board approves employee resignations

Changes made to the employees compensation plan and a number of resignations were two items approved by the San Benito Consolidated School District Board of Trustees recently.

The school district administrative body met in a special meeting on Monday, June 27.

The trustees met for about 40 minutes in a closed-door session to discuss the employee-related issues and approved the two agenda items.

However, what the changes were and who or how many resignations were approved were not brought up by any board member in open session.

Theresa Servellon, the interim superintendent made the motion to approve the two things as discussed behind closed doors and as presented.

During a previous meeting, the board approved the employees’ compensation plan for the 2022-23 school year, which included a two percent salary increase for teachers and staff, among other things.

Servellon said one of the district goals is to retain existing teachers and staff and to bring new teachers and staff to work for the school district.

