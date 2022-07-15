School supplies offered locally

Special to the NEWS

Local students in need of school supplies for the coming academic year need not fret as the area is playing host to a number of events and opportunities offering school children those sought-after supplies.

CITY OF LOS INDIOS

Los Indios will be hosting its Back-To-School Bash, sponsored, in part, by the Law Office of Javier Villarreal which sponsored mesh backpacks, as well as RGV Barber School and RGV Cosmetology, which will be providing children free haircuts for boys and girls.

The City has posted a registration deadline to register children who are participating in the event. Organizers stress that in order to participate, children need to reside within the City of Los Indios as well as register ahead of the event.

Registries will also be eligible to enter a raffle for a free tablet. For more information, or to register, eligible children, call Chief E. Mendoza at (956) 335-1988 or Lt. Olivarez at (956) 656-0112. Deadline to register is July 25, 2022.

