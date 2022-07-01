Separate incidents investigated locally

Special to the NEWS

On June 28, 2022, Cameron County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies were dispatched to a gas station on U.S. Highway 281 in San Benito, in reference to assisting U.S. Border Patrol Agents with an uncooperative male subject.

Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with U.S Border Patrol Agents, who had a male subject detained under suspicion of being involved in illegal activities along U.S Highway 281. U.S Border Patrol Agents also stated the male refused to identify himself.

After further investigation, Deputies were able to identify the male subject as Marco Antonio Alvarado.

After conducting an inquiry for warrants, it was confirmed that Alvarado had two outstanding warrants #M22001JP12 for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (Class B Misd) and #M22014JP2 for FAILURE TO IDENTIFY/ GIVE FALSE INFO (Class B Misd) out of Hayes County.

Alvarado was taken into custody and booked into Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center without further incident. The investigation is ongoing. Alvarado is awaiting extradition.

